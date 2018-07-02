Survey says Wilton Center is popular

More than 90% of Wilton residents who responded to an online survey in conjunction with the Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) said they visit Wilton Center at least a few times each week.

The survey results were collected June 11-19 by consultants Milone & MacBroom. The 334 respondents were the most of any of the surveys associated with the POCD, said Scott Lawrence, chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission. The results were released June 21 during the final POCD workshop.

The results also found that:

Cannondale gets visited by most of the respondents only a few times a year or less. Ten percent visit nearly every day.

Georgetown contains a mix of those who visit frequently, a few times a month, to those who visit only a few times per year. Ten percent visit nearly every day.

More agree than disagree that Wilton Center is visually attractive.

Most respondents do not believe Wilton Center is thriving.

Parking garages and underground parking in Wilton Center are not well received.

High rent and high taxes are the biggest challenges to owning a business in Wilton, although most perceive it as a good location.

A more thorough and scientific survey on a variety of topics will be conducted later this year as part of the POCD process.