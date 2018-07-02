Cadenza Innovation selected as Technology Pioneer

Cadenza Innovation, the Wilton-based provider of high-performance lithium-ion-based energy storage solutions for license to battery manufacturers, has been selected as one of the World Economic Forum’s 2018 Technology Pioneers.

This program showcases early-stage companies from around the globe that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations. Established in 2012, Cadenza Innovation has developed a low-cost, safe, high-performance battery technology platform for license to global manufacturers. It was initially targeted to the electric vehicle (EV) and utility/grid storage markets.

Cadenza Innovation is led by its founder and chief executive officer, Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud.