Suit collection for veterans

Coldwell Banker in Wilton partnered with Save A Suit for Veterans for a successful collection last month. With some of the donated items are, from left, Eric Weitz, Donna Burzynski and Cindy Watkins of Coldwell Banker, Debra Hanson, executive director of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, and Coldwell Banker’s Ninfa Valella. Coldwell Banker will be doing another drive in November around Veterans Day but will accept donations at all times. The bank credited the community for its support. — Contributed photo