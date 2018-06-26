Little League: Wilton 11’s open district tourney with walk-off win

The Wilton Little League 11U district baseball team showed teamwork and perseverance as it refused to give up against Stamford North on Sunday, in the first game of pool play in the District 1 tournament.

As dark clouds threatened, Wilton found itself in a big hole after the fifth inning, when Stamford surged to a 9-3 lead.

Luke Perna came in to pitch after strong innings on the mound by Jack Schwartz, Will Forgione and Max Roberge,with Stefanos Cross catching.

Strong hits and base running by the pitchers and Stefano, as well as Vito Banner, Connor Toohill, Grady Kaliski, Jai Satsangi, Will Soucy, Mason Behar and Luca Szymanowicz, helped the team tie the score 9-9 in the sixth inning.

With two outs, Tanner Schmauch hit a double to bring home the winning run in Wilton’s 10-9 victory.

Wilton, coached by Kevin Tohill, Jamie Perna, Drew Kalisky and Jeff Szymanowicz, plays Darien tonight and Stamford American on Thursday in the final games of pool play. Both games will be at the Wilton Family Y.