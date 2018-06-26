Two restaurants need reinspections

Two kitchens in Wilton were up for re-inspection by the Wilton Health Department after having failed second-quarter inspections.

The two are Pinocchio Pizza, where there was inadequate concentration sanitizer, and Stop & Shop, where there was no consumer advisory sign posted at the sushi station, according to the health inspector.

Here are the report results for the quarter:

AMG Catering, 196 Danbury Road, 98.

Aranci 67, 142 Old Ridgefield Road, 98.

Beiersdorf Cafe, 45 Danbury Road, 100.

Bianco Rosso, 151 Old Ridgefield Road, 95.

Boston Market, 14 Danbury Road, 98.

Bow Tie Cinemas, 21 River Road, 98.

Brookdale Wilton, 96 Danbury Road, 97.

Cactus Rose Cantina, 5 River Road, 100.

Caraluzzi’s, 920 Danbury Road, 98.

Craft Kitchen, 5 River Road, 99.

CT Coffee/Bagel, 16 Center Street, 95.

Diamond Deli, 285 Danbury Road, 99.

Happy Wok, 5 River Road, 93.

Heibeck’s Stand, 951 Danbury Road, 98.

Hunan Cafe, 228 Town Green, 87.

Jersey Mike’s, 35 Danbury Road, 97.

John’s Best, 1 Danbury Road, 93.

Little Pub, 26 Danbury Road, 98.

Marly’s, 205 Town Green, 96.

Naked Greens, 237 Danbury Road, 99.

Noodle House, 14 Danbury Road, 95.

Orem’s Diner, 167 Danbury Road, 91.

Outback Steakhouse, 14 Danbury Road, 100.

Pinocchio Pizza, 99 Center Street, 77, rescore 99.

Portofino II, 10 Center Street, 98.

Reiki, 239 Danbury Road, 91.

Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt Street, 93.

Schoolhouse at Cannondale, 34 Cannon Road, 100.

Stop & Shop, 5 River Road, 96, to be reinspected.

The Greens at Cannondale, 435 Danbury Road, 100.

Tom E. Toes, 15 River Road, 99.

Toozy Patza Pizza, 991 Danbury Road, 90.

Trackside Teen Center, 1 Station Road, 98.

Village Luncheonette, 88 Old Ridgefield Road, 94.

Village Market, 108 Old Ridgefield Road, 100.

Wilton Deli, 379 Danbury Road, 95.

Wilton Pizza, 208 Town Green, 98.

Scoops, 5 Old Ridgefield Road, 98.

Sweet Pierre, River Road, 100.

The Painted Cookie, 196 Danbury Road, 100.

Wheels, Danbury Road, 100.

Bangkok Republic, 991 Danbury Road, 97.

Coffee Barn, 392 Danbury Road, 100.

Dunkin’ Donuts, 35 Danbury Road, 93.

Easy Eats LLC, 404 Danbury Road, 98.

Molly’s Deli, 671 Danbury Road, 100.

Sandwich Shoppe, 7 Danbury Road, 89.

Starbucks Coffee, 21 River Road, 99.

Subway II, 101 Old Ridgefield Road, 100.

Caraluzzi’s Sushi Avenue, 920 Danbury Road, 100.

Village Market Sushi Avenue, 100.

Tusk & Cup, 142 Old Ridgefield Road, 100.

The Well, 33 Danbury Road, 99.

College Creamery, ice cream truck, 100.

Gigi Family Ice Cream, ice cream truck, 100.

Dog Daze, 713 Danbury Road, 100.

Matt & Steve’s All American Grill, food truck, 100.