American Legion: Post 86 Seniors blank Trumbull on Skewis three-hitter

Brendan Skewis tossed his second shutout in seven days on Sunday as the Wilton American Legion Post 86 Senior team improved to 11-5 with a 1-0 win over Trumbull.

Skewis allowed only three hits and a walk over six innings to earn the win, improving his season record to 4-0. He struck out five.

In was Wilton’s third shutout in four games this past week.

Post 86 scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the fifth when Jack Forgione walked, moved to second when Will Holmquist was hit by a pitch, and eventually came home on a wild pitch.

Collin Kahal led the offense, going 2-for-3, while Cole Judelson (1-for-2) had the team’s other hit.

Wilton was coming off a 7-1 loss to Trumbull on Friday. Leading the offense with two hits each were Kahal (2-for-4, run), Judelson (2-for-3, RBI) and Andrew Weinbrum (2-for-3, double). Jack DiNanno and Forgione were both 1-for-3.

On June 20, Weinbrum threw a complete-game four-hit shutout in Post 86’s 5-0 win over Bridgeport. Weinbrum (4-0) walked two and struck out 10 for his second shutout win in a row.

Kahal led the hitting, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. DiNanno was 1-for-2 with a double, walk, run and RBI, and Judelson was 1-for-4 with a double, run and RBI. Holmquist was 1-for-1 with a double and run scored, and Forgione was 1-for-2.

The day before, Wilton blanked Bridgeport, 11-0, as Skewis threw a one-hitter over five innings, striking out five.

Post 86 blew the game open with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth. Wilton scored eight unearned runs in the game.

Dom Romeo was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI to lead the offense. DiNanno had a double and Judelson and Ryan Gabriele also had base hits.