Track: Connecticut Elite qualifies nine for regionals

Wilton-based Connecticut Elite Track and Field had nine athletes compete in the CT Association USATF Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday June 17. All athletes qualified for regionals in at least one event and some in multiple events.

Shelby Dejana of Wilton is a four-event qualifier who finished first in the 100 hurdles in 16.06, third in the 100 in a PR (personal record) time of 12.94 and second in the long jump with a jump of 13’9”. She finished the day by finishing fourth in the high jump with a jump of 4’5” in the 15-16 division.

“Shelby’s primary focus is the heptathlon this year. She has just started practicing in earnest the last few weeks and is making great progress. She entered these individual events to get a baseline on where she is right now”, said coach Kevin Foley. “The hep is seven events over two days and Shelby has the potential to place one or two in that event at the region meet and it will be an exciting to see her compete.”

Zoey Bennett of New Canaan qualified in three events by achieving a PR in each event in the 13-14 division. She finished second in the 100 in 13.26, second in the 200 in 27.78, and first in the 400 in 62.40.

“Not too surprising as Zoey has a lot of talent and great drive to constantly improve her performance. Running that trio of events is a difficult for most athletes and Zoey often makes it look easy,” said Foley.

Jordan Sandell from South Salem, N.Y., qualified in two events by placing second in the long jump with a leap of 15’9.25” and first in the triple jump at 33’8.75” in the 17-18 division.

“With just an additional foot or so she can reach in both the horizontal jumps. The next few weeks of focused practice should yield some nice results at the region meet,” said Foley.

Additional CT Elite athletes who qualified for the Region 1 meet are:

Lily Kealy of Wilton — first place in the 800 meters (2:35:54) in 17-18 division;

Maddie Kyle of Wilton — first place in the shot put (19’9”)in 15-16 division;

Patricia Dineen of Wilton — fourth place in the 800 meters (2:53.89) in 15-16 division;

Anna Imrie of Wilton — seventh place in the 200 meters (29.39) in 15-16 division;

CiCi Conroy of Ridgefield — sixth place in the 100 meters (13.53, a PR) in 17-18 division;

Tatum Kelly of Wilton — seventh place in the 100 meters (season-best time of 13.62) in 17-18 division.

Most of the CT Elite athletes have returned to practice after a respite from their high school seasons.

“We have a great group of athletes and they have gotten in a few weeks of really solid practice and all are responding well to training, so I think we will see some great stuff from all of them in the region meet in July”, said Foley.

The USATF Region 1 meet will be held July 12-15 at Icahn Stadium in New York City.