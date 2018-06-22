Lavielle may face a challenge for state House seat

Democrat Stephanie Thomas of Norwalk is awaiting confirmation from state election officials in Hartford that she has enough signatures in her last-minute bid to challenge state Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143), for her seat.

According to the Wilton Democratic Town Committee, Thomas agreed to run with only a few days left to collect sufficient signatures to get on the ballot. A corps of volunteers in Wilton, Westport, and Norwalk set about to help her.

Thomas has worked in the nonprofit sector since earning her bachelor’s degree from New York University and a master’s from the New School. She is the founder of Stetwin Consulting, a firm that provides fundraising and events expertise to the nonprofit community.

She is an active member of the Norwalk Democratic Town Committee.