Wilton Heights hearing on Monday

The Planning and Zoning Commission will open a public hearing at its meeting on Monday, June 25, regarding an application from Wilton Heights LLC. The company is seeking a change of zone for property at 3, 7, and 11 Whitewood Lane from Residential (R-1A) to Wilton Center (WC) District.

Wilton Heights is seeking to build a two-building, residential-retail development at the Crossways property at the intersection of Routes 7 and 33. The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting begins at 7:15 p.m. in Room A of the town hall annex.

A public hearing for Wilton Heights before the Inland Wetlands Commission, scheduled for June 14, was continued to June 28. The property where the development would take place includes a wetland.