Letter: Pothole city on Wolfpit Road

To the Editors:

I have had the joy of dodging the giant crater-like potholes on Wolfpit Road for over six months and I’ve learned exactly when to dodge and when to weave. It’s a unique talent I’ve learned from months of experience. Can I evade this crater by going left over the centerline or is traffic coming from the opposite direction? Or can I dodge right and risk blowing out a tire on the huge rock on the roadside?

No strategy seems to work 100% of the time because every time I dodge a pothole, I hit four more.

Thank you, Town of Wilton, for making Wolfpit Road seem like the Grand Central Parkway on a bad day.

Jay Elliott

Wilton, June 19