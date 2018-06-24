Letter: Tournament raises Trackside profile

To the Editors:

On behalf of Trackside, we would sincerely like to thank all of our sponsors for their generosity and gifts for our annual golf tournament held on June 7. Thanks to our generous sponsorships, we are able to raise awareness for Trackside and help this great organization continue its mission to provide for our teens.

We would like to especially thank our main sponsors; Apella Capital, Cindy Moser and Dave Heiden, Orem’s Diner, South Wilton Chiropractic, Realty Seven, Wilton Physical Therapy, Charles Schwab, Renaissance Beauty, Wilton Hardware and Riverbrook YMCA.

We would also like to thank sponsors Dr. Smith, Dr. O’Donnell, Jory Higgins, Uncle Leo’s, Wilton Hardware, Molly’s Deli, Wilton PBA, Craig Ferrero, Ackley and Ward, Smile Art, Anytime Fitness, Paul Albert, Good Morning nail salon, Bill Gerundo, Pinocchios, Uncle Leo’s, Little Pub, Sweet Pierre’s, Sun and Spa, Signature Style, Wilton Jewelers, KMG Landscaping, Reiki Asian Bistro, Splash, A and E Carting, Wilton Sport Shop, O’Neills Pub, Wilton Pizza and Mills and Mills.

As we continue to grow, please know that your sponsorships are vital to our success and are truly appreciated.

Erin Dellisanti, Brenna McPhee, Quincy Cole, Will Sullivan, Harvey Alexander, Jack Dinanno, John Brown

Trackside senior student interns

Wilton, June 14