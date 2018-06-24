Westy’s hosts suit drive

Westy Self Storage, at 65 Danbury Road in Wilton, will serve as a designated drop-off location through July 31 for a suit drive sponsored by Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County.

Items needed include summer season suits, pants, skirts, jackets, blazers, blouses, tops, shells, cosmetics and toiletries, handbags, portfolios, jewelry, scarves, interview appropriate footwear and unopened/unused pantyhose.

Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County assists disadvantaged women by providing professional attire, a network of support and career development tools.

“We are so grateful for Westy’s continued support. Thanks to their efforts and the generous members of the community, our previous drive brought in many items and helped us immensely,” said Sarah Lewis, program manager, Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County. “We hope that this drive brings the same kindness and success so we can continue to assist those in need.”

