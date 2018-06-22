Wilton’s Post Graduation Party theme is social reality

Wilton High School’s Class of 2018 have received their hand-delivered invitations to this year’s Post Graduation Party (PGP). The theme, which is one of Wilton’s most closely guarded secrets, was revealed to be “Social Reality.” Rarely seen without technology, the influence social media has in the students’ lives is a reality brought to life in this year’s theme as we celebrate the past, embrace the present and anticipate the future.

Since Wilton High School’s last day of senior classes back in May, the PGP Committee has been using Instagram (@Tribev18epgp) to release clues, run contests and post other nostalgic photos, taking the Class of 2018 on a social media journey of memories.

The PGP invitation, delivered in an Instagram box, was modeled after a Facebook Event invite. Also inside was a smartphone wallet, cookies from The Painted Cookie, emoji candy, and a selfie stick with a Snapchat card personalized with each student’s senior picture. When students scanned their Snapchat card it took them to a website with more PGP details.

“Social Reality” started to come to life for the Class of 2018 with the Instagram campaign, but reality will set in when the event begins at Middlebrook School this evening June 23, following WHS graduation. The Class of 2018 will meet up at Middlebrook, where the event starts at 10:30 p.m. (with no admittance after 11:30) and ends at 5 a.m. Students will get a chance to snap a look at their past, revisit their present and glimpse their future as they spend a substance-free night reveling in the glow of their graduation. The event will end just before dawn on Sunday, and based on past years, just about all students will be there when the sun comes up.

The PGP is the culmination of Class Project 2018; one of the many programs under the Wilton Youth Council. Over the past five years, Class Project organizers have held informational, social and fund-raising events for both parents and students. Parents of the graduating class volunteer their time, resources, and talents to give their students a party like no other; and a safe environment to celebrate the accomplishments of the last 13 years.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of this honored annual Wilton tradition and is a substance-free, fun-filled event planned and funded by the families of the seniors and supported by the Wilton community. Many local businesses step forward with donations of products and services, making PGP a true community celebration.

The public can get a glimpse of the event by attending the PGP community walk-through on Saturday, June 23, from 1 to 3, at Middlebrook School. All adult members of the community are welcome to attend the walkthrough. Please note anyone under the age of 18 is not allowed. Cameras and pets are also not permitted.