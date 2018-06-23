Wiltonians graduate from St. Luke’s

Wilton residents Sydney Adamsen, Isabelle Stone and Thaise Sudano graduated from St. Luke’s School, a private, co-educational day school in New Canaan, on June 1.

During the commencement, the girls received their diplomas from Head of School Mark Davis, joined by St. Luke’s Board of Trustees president and fellow Wilton resident James Andersen.

This fall, Isabelle will be attending Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., and Thaise is headed to Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio.

Thaise also was named a Global Scholar at St. Luke’s for her Scholars Program project: How a Harmful Tradition Persists in the Twenty-First Century: The Implications of Female Genital Mutilation on Women with a Focus on Senegal. The Scholars Program is a year-long, interdisciplinary research project that earns participating students honors distinction. Thaise and 19 other seniors presented their projects and were named scholars at the school’s annual Scholars Symposium in April.