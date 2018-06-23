Wilton students place first, second in state competition

Ria Raniwala receives an award for her presentation at the Oral Kids Court Competition in Hartford on June 12. — Contributed photo

Middlebrook students Jessica Wu and Ria Raniwala placed first and second, respectively, in the middle school division of this year’s CT Kids Court Essay Competition, sponsored by the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities. They competed at Connecticut’s State Capitol on June 12.

The oral competition concluded the annual, month-long essay contest. For the CT Kids Court Essay Competition, sixth through 12th graders enrolled in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York schools each selected one of the following topics to analyze and write about:

  • Dreamers: The Immigration Debate.
  • Hate crimes: Don’t Pull the Trigger.
  • Me, Too.
  • Where I Live, Who Can I Become.
  • Educational Equity: Race, Power & Privilege.

Students with the highest-scoring papers went on to compete for prizes in the oral competition.

Jessica Wu gives her oral presentation at the Oral Kids Court Competition in Hartford on June 12. — Contributed photo

Jessica and Ria presented their essays and answered questions from a panel of judges, who judged them on creativity, persuasiveness and consistency, as well as their understanding of civil rights, the topic questions about which they chose to write and their poise and responsiveness to the judges’ questions.

As first- and second-place winners, Jessica and Ria received plaques and cash prizes.

Information: https://bit.ly/2MaTROX

