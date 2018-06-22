Neurologist will discuss strokes

Neurologist Dr. Daryl Story will discuss Stroke Recognition, Treatment and Prevention at the Wilton Senior Center on Tuesday, June 26, at 3 p.m. All members of the community are welcome at this event presented by Stay at Home in Wilton and sponsored by Lang’s Pharmacy.

Story will discuss what happens in the brain during a stroke and will review symptoms, recognition, risk factors, treatments, and prevention. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Story has been in private practice in Norwalk for 16 years. He also serves as director of the Norwalk Hospital Stroke Center and is chief of staff of Norwalk Hospital. Outside his clinical activities, he is interested in promoting an understanding of neurology among the general public through speaking engagements and through a blog, LucidNeurology.com.

A Norwalk native, he received his medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, N.Y., and was trained in general neurology and stroke at Yale University.

The senior center is in Comstock Community Center at 180 School Road. For guaranteed seating, call Janet Johnson at 203-762-2600.