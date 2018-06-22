It’s not a pie, it’s a pir

Children ages 6 to 12 can take a lesson from Martha Washington’s kitchen as they learn about peach pir on Saturday, June 30, from 11 to 12:30, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

Our first first lady’s kitchen included a copy of the cookbook, The Art of Cookery, Made Plain and Easy, which included a recipe for peach pir, a dessert that showcases ripe fruit.

During a Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids workshop, children will help make a modern spin on peach pir by preparing a crumb crust, custard and fresh diced peaches. While it’s cooking, they will learn about life in colonial times.

This cost for members is $10, $15 for non-members. Register: [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.