Police arrest two in car thefts

Wilton police made two arrests June 21 at 3:29 a.m. in connection with stolen vehicles.

Police said an officer noticed four vehicles exiting an assisted-living housing complex on River Road traveling southbound. That area has been the target for multiple stolen vehicles and car burglaries in recent months. Officers were able to stop two of the vehicles on Danbury Road near Deerfield Road, after following the cars down Old Highway and Sharp Hill Road.

Both vehicles were found to be stolen, a Nissan Rogue reported stolen out of North Haven and a Ford Escape reported stolen out of Wilton.

Michael Nelson Lockhart, 19, of 530 Trumbull Avenue, Bridgeport, was driving the Rogue. He was charged with operating under suspension, third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, first degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first degree larceny and sixth degree larceny.

A 17-year-old was driving the Escape. He was charged with third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, first degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first degree larceny.

During the arrest processing, two other vehicles were reported stolen along with two motor vehicle burglaries in Wilton.

One of those stolen vehicles was a Volkswagen Jetta recovered shortly later at a parking garage at 20 Westport Road.

Lockhart was held on $20,000 bond and arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court the next day. The 17-year-old was referred to Juvenile Court in Bridgeport.

Anyone with information about stolen vehicles or who thinks their vehicle was broken into should contact the police at 203-834-6260.