Wilton 14U softball team wins Pomperaug tourney

The Wilton 14U girls softball team outscored its opposition 45-13 en route to capturing the Pomperaug tournament last weekend at Pomperaug High School in Southbury.

The four-team tourney also featured teams from New Fairfield, Pomperaug and Bethel.

In Sunday’s final game, Wilton edged the Bethel Blast 7-5 to finish 3-0 and win the title.

Dakota Kelly got the win on the mound, pitching all five innings and allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks, with four strikeouts.

Adriana Annese led the way at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a triple, walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Kelly (1-for-3, double, two RBIs, run) and Lauren Mellas (1-for-3, run) also had hits, while Bella Andre walked and scored. Brooke Bohacs and Samantha Nilson also scored runs,

In their previous game, the Wilton girls plated nine runs in the top of the first and went on to defeat Pomperaug 16-3 in three innings.

Mellas was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks, with four strikeouts, over three innings of work.

Mellas also had a big game with the bat, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Kelly (2-for-4, three RBIs, run) and Bohacs (2-for-2, triple, walk, three RBIs, three runs) each had two hits, with other base hits by Liz Butler (1-for-1, double, three walks, one RBI, two runs), Caitlin Wallace (1-for-2, walk, RBI, two runs), Jenna Geaney (1-for-2, walk, RBI, two runs), Christina Sinatra (single, run) and Annese (single, run). Andre walked, had two RBIs and scored twice.

In its first game, Wilton blew things open with 13 runs in the top of the second to score a 22-5 win over New Fairfield in three innings.

Kelly got the win, pitching two and two-third innings and allowing five runs (all unearned) on seven hits and one walk, with three strikeouts. Mellas got the final out on a strikeout.

Sinatra had huge game at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, seven RBIs and four runs scored

Annese was 3-for-3 with a walk, RBI and four runs scored, with two hits each from Butler (2-for-3, double, walk, two RBIs, three runs) and Kelly (2-for-3, double, walk, four RBIs, three runs).

Getting one hit each were Geaney (1-for-3, run) and Mellas (1-for-2, two walks, three runs). Molly DeLuca walked, scored and had an RBI and Wallace had two walks and scored three runs. Nilson had an RBI.