Peacock rows to silver medal at national championships

Oliver Peacock, a senior at Wilton High School, took second place and won silver at the Youth National Rowing Regatta, held in Sacramento, Calif., on June 10.

After qualifying through regional regattas to make it to the national championships, Peacock, along with teammates Jeffrey Schyler, Nico Salazar and Robbie Schetlick from the GMS Rowing Center racing team in New Milford, took second place in the A final 4X Quad against teams from across the country.

Peacock, who will be attending George Washington University as part of the crew team, has been rowing for five years and is one of the elite rowers at GMS Rowing, trained by Guenter Beutter, a world class coach who has taken athletes to five world championships, earning gold and silver medals.

Wilton rowers Kevin Lenihan and Liam Jenkins also succeeded in placing fifth in the A final 4X Quad and fourth place in the A final 2X Double, respectively.