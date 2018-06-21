Conservation topic of final POCD workshop

Conservation, preservation and sustainability are the topics for the final workshop meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission in its work to create a new Plan of Conservation and Development.

The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, June 21, at 7 p.m. at the Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road. It is the final meeting of a series that has covered topics including housing, transportation, public amenities, Route 7 and the three villages, Wilton Center, Cannondale and Georgetown.

“Conservation, preservation and sustainability are three very important topics, my guess is this workshop will be well received,” said Bob Nerney, the town planning director. “All three of the topics are part of the fabric of the Wilton community and need to be woven into the plan of ideas and recommendations.”

To date, it’s been very encouraging to see the ideas being brought forward on topics that vary considerably, Nerney said. “On preservation, the town has over the years gone to great lengths to preserve its resources, whether that be sensitive areas, public resources like drinking water, cultural resources, or preservation of the community’s past and memorializing that past by attempting to preserve and sometimes even acquire historic buildings.”

As a reminder, written comments on the plan, workshops or related topics may be submitted by emailing [email protected], or via the Plan of Conservation and Development website at wilton2029.com, where all information, presentations, comments, schedules, surveys and more are available for viewing, said Scott Lawrence, chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, in a letter to the editor.

Although this is the final meeting in the series of public workshops, it is possible the Planning and Zoning Commission will meet over the summer to finalize its preliminary conclusions on the series and provide some guidance to the consultants, Milone and MacBroom, Nerney said.

The crowd size has varied from 30 to 50 people, generally.

“I hope it’s a good crowd; I realize we’re into summer months, and have to recognize people are busy, but we are hopeful those that have been attending will continue to attend for this last meeting. New attendees are always welcome,” Nerney said.