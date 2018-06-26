Binge and Repeat: Kick back with the Fab 5

This column has reviewed a number of dramas over the past few months, so I decided to switch things up and provide you with some wholesome (yes, wholesome) reality TV. Now typically when people think about reality television, words like trashy come to mind. This week’s binge isn’t exactly going to win an Emmy for stunning cinematography but it certainly doesn’t quite fit in the same category as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Netflix’s reality series, Queer Eye (a reboot based off the early-2000s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy) follows five gay men as they respond to calls for help to elevate the lifestyles of men around Georgia.

Each member of the Fab Five specializes in fashion, design, grooming, food or culture and helps the subject of each episode find the confidence they need to move forward with their life. While our screens are flooded with makeover shows that focus on women and home improvement programs, Queer Eye sets itself apart by focusing on making over men who are more than a little fashion challenged while discussing the fears and insecurities the men might have that inspired them to hide behind an aggressive pile of facial hair. Fair warning: the untamed beard game on this series can be slightly overwhelming at times.

Yes, this is a makeover show, but it’s also hilarious. While I was watching it, I just couldn’t stop laughing because the Fab Five have a fantastic chemistry and they seem like a goofy bunch of guys. Whether they’re playing on a swing or bouncing around a firehouse, they certainly know how to have a good time.

Queer Eye has two seasons with 45-minute episodes available on Netflix. Fans may also enjoy the light humor in Nailed It!, an amatuer baking competiton available on Netflix.