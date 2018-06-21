Kiwanians give $30,000 to YMCA

The Wilton Kiwanis Club came full circle June 13, when it donated $30,000 to the Riverbrook Regional YMCA for the project to expand the building and parking, the first major upgrade in the Y’s 45-year history.

It was a circle because it was the Kiwanians who had donated the 22-acre grounds of the YMCA back in the late 1960s, said Bob McDowell, chief executive officer of the Y. The Y building was completed in 1972.

“We wouldn’t be here without the Kiwanis Club,” McDowell said, following a check presentation from the Kiwanis at the Kiwanis Pavilion. The pavilion is in Kiwanis Park, which is part of the YMCA’s grounds.

John Kalamarides, the Kiwanis immediate past president who handed the check to McDowell in the brief ceremony, said the Kiwanians have always been committed to helping the YMCA because they share the same goal.

“We want to help young people,” Kalamarides said.

The YMCA is now 66,310 square feet, and it wants to add 11,955 square feet, for a total of 78,265 square feet, according to the application on file at the town hall annex.

The gift is one of about 20 that have totaled $25,000 or more, McDowell said.

A spacious wellness center overlooking the grand lobby equipped with strength and cardio-training equipment to empower people to promote healthier decisions is planned.The facility at 404 Danbury Road also wants to expand its parking of 199 spaces by 18.

Modernized locker rooms with large family changing areas and accessible space for seniors and people with special needs are part of the plan.

A bright, two-story atrium-style lobby will serve as a community hub where people may engage with one another.

Four dedicated group exercise studios will deliver a variety of classes for all ages and abilities that support physical and spiritual strength.