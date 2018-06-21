Wilton Library Lines

Babysitting rite of passage

It’s summertime when the call for parents’ helpers and babysitters is on the rise, and the library happens to have a program for would-be babysitters. Kids ages 11 through 15 can register for the Red Cross Babysitting Training two-day workshop being held on Monday and Tuesday, June 25 and 26, from 2 to 5. The course is conducted by a certified Red Cross babysitter trainer. Upon completion of the course, the kids will receive a Red Cross Babysitting certificate, along with the course text, first aid pack, LED flashlight and drawstring bag. The fee for all this is $70 and is due before class. To register, call Teen Services at 203-762-6342. Once the child is placed on the list, a check made out to Wilton Library for the $70 fee must be received to hold the spot.

Weir Farm artist’s works displayed

June brings Ellen Mueller to the Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence program with an exhibition and talk at the library on Monday, June 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Ellen’s work focuses on the complications of living in a capitalist society. Much of her artistic practice embraces contrast, both visually and conceptually. Her current project is a series of intimate-scale multimedia drawings and collages focusing on ideas of survival — both historical and contemporary — with imagery of tasks and tools useful to survivalists throughout time. Please see the library’s registration link for details. The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. There is no charge. Registration is suggested.

Business analysis discussed

SCORE of Fairfield County, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and the library bring SWOT Business Planning to the library on Tuesday, June 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. The program will help to provide prospective business owners with the tools they need to create an effective business plan. A SWOT analysis will assist in developing a proactive, real-world business strategy that is focused, realistic and tailored to one’s business. Participants will learn what SWOT stands for, what the analysis is and how to best use it and more. Speaker Dr. Harvey Hoffman has held positions ranging from research and development engineer, group manager, project manager to general manager. In aerospace, he worked on the space shuttle and the Titan rocket. He is the author of project management and capstone project books and more than 20 academic and technical papers. He teaches business courses at Fairfield University. Visit www.fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065 to register. Check-in begins at 5:30pm. The media sponsor for this business seminar is The Wilton Bulletin. Registration is required; there is no charge.

Summer reading begins

Reading is Out of this World! and it happens to be the theme of this year’s Children’s Library Summer Reading program which begins Wednesday, June 27 through Monday, Sept. 3. Children can register on Wandoo Reader, an online reading log to keep track of their reading anywhere they go as long as they have internet connections. By reading, logging, and completing challenges, kids will be eligible for benchmark prizes throughout the summer. The Reading is Out of This World! program stimulates kids’ imaginations with wonderful stories and fun activities while learning about space. The summer reading program is funded by John and Susan Steitz, with STEAM programs made possible by the Amadeo Family. Reading prizes are sponsored by: Beardsley Zoo, Goldenberry, Party Zoom, Scoops, Sky Zone, Subway, and Toy Chest. Registration is online; for information, call 203-762-6336. Readers won’t want to miss the Summer Reading Kick-Off Carnival on Friday, June 29, from 1 to 4.

Summer concerts begin

The much-anticipated Summer Music & More Concert Series begins with Over Easy opening on Thursday, June 28, from 5 to 6:30. This is the 18th season for the popular series which has been generously sponsored by The Village Market for as many years. Over Easy is a fun trio that recreates the harmonies of the 60s and 70s, while providing engaging banter with the audience, daring them to name a tune or sing along. The concerts then skip the week of July 5 so as not to interfere with the town’s rain date for the fireworks display. The next concert date is July 12 with The Conn Artists — an a cappella group — new to the library stage; July 19 sees the return of Billy and the Showmen, 60s/70s R&B raising the roof for a second year; and Echoes of Sinatra with Steve Kazlauskas, a crowd-pleasing American Songbook/Rat Pack compilation closes the series on July 26. The concerts and refreshments are free and open to the public. The wine is provided by Michael Crystal.