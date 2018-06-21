Wilton Senior Center News

Summer is a time for “summer visits” and that includes grandchildren visiting for extended periods of time. Here are some recreation activities afforded by the Parks and Recreation Department which may interest your visiting relatives. Refer to the Parks and Recreation website at wiltonparksandrec.org to register or call Jim Lewicki at 203-834-6232.

Cool Tots Camp for ages 3 to 6 is offered in weekly sessions from July 2 to Aug. 13, Monday through Friday from 9 to 1.

Camp Looper for boys and girls entering kindergarten through eighth grade is offered in weekly sessions from July 2 to Aug. 13, from 8 to 4. Daily activities include sports, arts and crafts, swimming, field trips and more.

There are many other camps offered at various times during the summer offering sports, performing arts, Legos, chess, climbing, drones, science, and weight training.

Merwin Meadow passes and Fourth of July passes are available to purchase. Visit the office at Comstock Community Center or fill out the form out in the summer brochure along with payment and they will be mailed out.

Coming events

Friday, June 22, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess.

Monday, June 25, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge

Tuesday, June 26, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Erickkson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, June 27, 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, June 28, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.