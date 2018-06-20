On Stage: Continuing and advance

THIS WEEKEND

Comedian Gary Gulman, June 22, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $30. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Darien’s Got Talent, June 23, 7 p.m., Darien High School, 80 High School Ln., Darien. The event is a fund-raiser for the Darien Arts Center. Tickets $35. Info: darienarts.org.

CONTINUING

True West, through June 23, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. At times funny and touching, the play revels in the dark side of the sibling rivalry between two brothers and explores the capacity for our human nature to go horribly wrong. It is recommended for mature audiences. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Shakespeare in Hollywood, through June 24, Westport Community Theatre, Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport. Tickets $25. Info: westportcommunitytheatre.com.

Mamma Mia, through June 24, ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $42-$67. Info: actofct.org.

Superman, the Musical, through June 30, Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

ADVANCE

Kiss Me, Kate, June 28 through July 29, Waveny Park, New Canaan. Tickets $50-$65. Info: stonc.org.

Legally Blonde, June 29 through July 14, Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Tickets $25. Info: musicalsatrichter.org.

The Tempest, June 30, 2 p.m., Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. The Hudson Shakespeare Company will perform the play. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

FTC Comedy Presents: Mark Normand, June 30, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Other Desert Cities, July 6-28, Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39, Sherman. A daughter returns home for Christmas for the first time in years, bearing the manuscript of a memoir, which reveals a devastating episode in the life of her wealthy Republican family. Tickets $24. Info: shermanplayers.org.

Mike Reiss, July 9, 6 p.m., Silver Star Diner, 210 CT Ave., Norwalk. The former Simpsons writer will speak at an event hosted by Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County. Free. Register by emailing [email protected]

Felicitas, July 10, noon, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Featuring actress Libby Skala. Free. Info: norwalkpl.org.

The Arsonists, July 13-29, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Inspired by the Greek tragedy Electra, this play with music is a contemporary American myth that explores the relationship between parent and child in that small space between death and life, the last breath before the awakening. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.

An Act of God, July 13 through Aug. 4, TheaterWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets $25. Info: theatreworks.us

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), July 15-29, Christine’s Garden Park, New Canaan. Performances are held Saturdays and Sundays. Free. Info: stonc.org.

Where All Good Rabbits Go, July 20 – Aug. 4, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Walt and Julia are a promising young couple whose world takes a turn for the worse when Walt discovers the first sign of a terminal illness: a rabbit tail. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.

Jay Mohr, Aug. 3, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Aug. 18-19, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Proceeds will benefit the Connecticut Burns Care Foundation. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.