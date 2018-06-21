Seasoned real estate agent returns to William Pitt Sotheby’s

Sponsored Content:

With a career spanning over 25 years, local real estate agent Valerie Wyman knows what it takes to maintain her status as a top producer.

That’s why she didn’t hesitate when the opportunity arose for her to return to the William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty team.

Wyman has always been hands-on with her clients and believes the process of buying or selling should be an enjoyable one. According to Wyman, Sotheby’s broader worldwide network, sophisticated marketing tools, technology and exclusive media partnerships, makes all the difference in allowing her to keep that hands-on reputation.

“It’s the quality — the Sotheby’s influence,” she said. “There is such great support here, allowing me to focus on and spend more time with my sellers and buyers.”

Wyman began her real estate career in 1991, serving the towns of Westport and Weston before specializing in Wilton.

“Val is particularly sympathetic to the needs and expectations of not just her client, but the client’s entire family,” said Kevin Hickey, manger of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty’s Wilton brokerage. “She possesses the experience and knowledge of this area that a potential client is looking for in a Realtor.”

Wyman has deep ties to the community. She raised her six children in town and served as the organist at Our Lady of Fatima Church for 22 years. Now, as a grandmother of two, she was thrilled when her oldest son and his family moved back to Wilton. In addition to the excellent schools and the array of social and cultural activities, Wyman says there is a special community bond that’s harder to quantify.

“I think it is first and foremost a very tight knit community,” Wyman said of Wilton. “People look out for each other. You see your neighbors and friends at Merwin Meadows or the Wilton Y — you see generations grow up here.”

During her time with William Raveis, Wyman was awarded for having a loyal base of returning clients. She continues to maintain those connections, both old and new.

She has been music director at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Norwalk since 2009. The role encouraged her to expand her real estate expertise and reach into Norwalk and Stamford communities as well.

“As a child, I moved a lot, so I’m very aware and understanding when it comes to people making a change,” she said. “Every client has a different set of requirements, desires and concerns. I am extremely sensitive to all of these issues. I’m sympathetic to what buyers and sellers need to know and what their family needs to know.”

In addition to the years of expertise, her clients know they can reach Wyman whenever they need her.

“My phone is in my hand most every moment and that is what people appreciate,” Wyman said. “And, having the quality support at William Pitt Sotheby’s allows me to be more accessible than ever.”

