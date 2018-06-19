Little League: Jarvie wins Home Run Derby

Wilton Little League held its annual Home Run Derby on June 9 at the Wilton Family Y, with 12- and 13-year-old players representing each of the eight major teams participating.

Each year the contest is held to see which players can hit the most home runs over the outfield fence at a distance of 215 feet. Points are also awarded for hard-hit balls that reach the outfield. Players have a limited number of swings in order to accumulate points.

Each year the event is a crowd favorite and fun for all ages.

Fifteen players competed this year for the coveted title, with three players qualifying for the finals — Mike Fischetti, Justin Lewis and Max Jarvie.

At the end of three rounds, Max took the derby prize, knocking a total of 12 balls out of the park.