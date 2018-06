— Bryan Haeffele photos

A crowd turned out for the inaugural Wilton Day June 16 at Merwin Meadows.

Free to Wilton residents, the fun included face painting, music, tug-of-war, sack races, a bounce house and slide, barbecue, volleyball games, cornhole games, swimming, and a fencing demonstration by Fencing for Everyone.

Presented by the Parks and Recreation Department, the event was an opportunity to show off Merwin Meadows and the improvements that have been made recently.