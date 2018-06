State Reps. Gail Lavielle (R-143) and Tom O’Dea (R-125) will join state Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) for a town hall-style meeting to discuss legislation that passed this year and other issues pertaining to the conclusion of the 2018 legislative session.

The meeting is scheduled Thursday, June 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cannon Grange, 25 Cannon Road.