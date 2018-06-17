Obituary: Peter KM Landry, age 59

Peter KM Landry, age 59, of Royersford, PA, died at his home on May 22, 2018. He lost his battle with depression.

Born in Providence, RI, September 3, 1958, he was the son of Lionel and Ruth Landry of Wilton, CT and later, Chestertown, MD. He is survived by his young son, Lionel T. Landry of Pottstown PA, his sisters Lisa L Anderson (Charles) of Paauilo, HI and Christine Thevenard (Tim) of Paia, HI, nephew Lu Anderson of Navarro, CA and nieces Sarah and Maeve Bartra of Morgantown, PA and many cousins.

In his youth Peter was a sportsman enjoying soccer, baseball, hockey and was an excellent Lacrosse player. Peter was an attackman for the Wilton High School, CT State Champion Lacrosse teams in ’75 and ’76! Prior to attending Denison University in Ohio, and the New Hampshire State University on Lacrosse scholarships, Peter enrolled for a post graduate year at Avon Old Farms School in CT. That is where he came into his own as a Lacrosse player. He was selected to the New England All Stars Lacrosse team at the attackman position for his exceptional play.

From New England he moved to Oklahoma and worked for the Culver Oil Co. as a roughneck. The job took him to Texas and Louisiana and offshore rigs in the Gulf Of Mexico. After a few close shaves, he moved to Houston, TX and was an original member of Truffles and Flourishes, a food catering business. After serving Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts, the Houston Symphony and other local businesses, he left for his formal training in Hyde Park, NY at the Culinary Institute of America. From there he was chef and sous chef at the 4 star Melvin House in Denton, MD and the Post Office Inn in Mohnton, PA. He was invited to and opened a chain of Barbecue Restaurants in Beijing, China where he lived and trained staff for a half year. He went on to help his former wife, Erin Bause in the Bause-Landry Catering business in Pottstown for 15 years before his last job at Capt’n Chucky’s Seafood Stores in PA.

With Peter, it went beyond sports, oil rigs and fine food. He was a tremendous teammate, classmate, humorist, above all, a funny and compassionate father to his dearly beloved son Lionel and good, solid, loving friend to his sisters, parents, nephew, nieces and numerous cousins. He will be incredibly missed by all who knew him but his memory will be cherished as his spirit lives on.

A private Christian Service was held on June 6, 2018 at Saint Paul’s Church in Douglasville, PA with Pastor Greg Frey presiding.