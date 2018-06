Officers of the Wilton Police Department will make themselves available to the public Monday, June 18, at the Coffee Barn, 392 Danbury Road, for Coffee with a Cop.

The event will run from 8 to 10 a.m.

This is an opportunity to chat about questions or concerns with police officers without an agenda or a speech, according to Capt. Robert Cipolla. The objective is for the police and members of the community to build relationships, one cup at a time.