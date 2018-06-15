Dental office just for kids opens in Wilton Center

Wilton Pediatric Dentistry, headed up by Dr. Ashleigh Sebro, D.D.S., had a grand opening celebration on June 14. Helping her cut the ribbon on her new offices at 101 Old Ridgefield Road are, from left, Patrick Russo and Peg Koellmer of the Chamber of Commerce, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, Sebro’s father Curtis Sebro, Sebro, her mother Jacqui Ellis, her husband Nathaniel Wilson, and Tom Sato, immediate past president of the Chamber. The office, which features a calming decor for children, will treat patients from infancy to age 18. — Jeannette Ross photo