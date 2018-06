Wilton real estate sales — June 1-14, 2018

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from June 1 through June 14, 2018.

91 New Canaan Road, Glyn Holmes Trust, to Alexander and Kristi B. Perfido, $592,500.

72 Old Mill Road, Alexander Perfido and Kristi Brunfeld-Perfido, to Anthony Subietas and Ralph Frickel, $455,000.

47 Fawn Ridge Lane, Timothy and Cheryl Farrey, to Sandra Ziman, $419,000.

144 Huckleberry Road and 2 Quiet Lake Lane, TD Bank NA, to 144 Huckleberry Hill Road LLC, $7,600,000.

30 Stirrup Place, Gregory C. and Janet L. Sinnott, to Jason C. and Jennifer C. Scanlan, $775,000.

4 Pond Road, Jerry and Sarah Roberts, to Alexander M. Winsor and Caitlin Coburn, $635,000.

396 Danbury Road Unit A, Mary S. Alemany Trustee, to Bokahn Holdings LLC, $679,923.

42 Orchard Drive, Glenn and Lynne Marino, to Olha Mohlynytska and Yuriy Matselyukh, $855,000.

48 Topfield Road, William and Jennifer Farmakis, to Barry and Samantha Clarke, $935,000.

121 Linden Tree Road, Lori J. and Kenneth G. Kaine, to Arman and Amy A. Osooli, $1,040,000.

60 Vista Road, Michael D. Fairchild Trust, to Sarah and Ruslan Dzhus, $680,000.

8 Snowberry Lane, Dona E. McCoin, to Shane and Brenna Brown, $635,000.

33 Cider Mill Place, Anthony F. LoFrisco, to Christopher and Paranda Keuchenmeister, $1,245,000.

271 Sturges Ridge Road, Joseph F. and Lynn C. Nemia, to Michael J. and Monica L. Queally, $935,000.