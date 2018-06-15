American Legion baseball: Post 86 Juniors off to rough start

The Wilton American Legion Post 86 Junior baseball team suffered its first straight loss to open the season on Thursday, with a 4-3 loss at Fairfield.

As was the case in Wednesday’s 7-5 loss to Fairfield, Post 86 fell into an early hole and came up just short in its comeback attempt.

This year the 17-U team returns several players from a year ago in Connor Burke, Brendan Connor, Patrick Cummins and Regan Kahal of Wilton; and Daniel Ielusic and Aidan Kyle of Weston.

New to the team this season are Cam Case, Chris Drummond, Christian Eidt, Chris Jones, Jake Lash, Erik Lebek, Shane McCaghey, John McMahon, Andrew Travers, John Walsh and Parker Ward from Wilton; and Robert Barcello and Dante Esposito of Weston.

Fairfield

Fairfield 7, Post 86 5

In Wednesday’s loss at home, Fairfield scored four in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth to take a 7-0 lead. Post 86 came back with two in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Kahal led the hitting, going 2-for-3 with a double, walk and RBI. Also getting hits were Travers (triple, run), McCaghey (double, RBI), McMahon and Lebek.

Burke took the loss, going three innings and allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits and five walks, with one strikeout.

Fairfield 4, Post 86 3

In Wednesday’s loss, Fairfield scored four in the third to lead 4-0, and again held off a Wilton comeback.

Kyle went five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, while striking out three. Esposito pitched the sixth, allowing one hit while striking out two.

Getting the hits for Post 86 were Kahal (2 RBIs), Esposito (RBI), Travers, McMahon and English. Ielusic had two walks and McCaghey and Cummins each had one walk.

Greenwich

Post 86 was swept by Greenwich last weekend in the opening series of the summer season.

Greenwich 6, Wilton 1

In last Saturday’s season opener, Post 86 lost to Greenwich at Wilton High School’s JV field.

Getting hits for Wilton were Kyle (RBI), Kahal and Lebek. Ielusic had two walks and Burke walked twice and scored.

Lebek took the loss, going four and two-third innings, allowing two runs on one hit and five walks.

Greenwich 5, Wilton 2

In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Post 86 again came up short against Greenwich.

Walsh powered the offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored. Esposito was 2-for-3 at the plate, while Ielusic went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. Burke had a double, Kyle had a walk, and Lebek had an RBI.

Esposito also had a strong stint in relief, pitching three and two-thirds innings and allowing no runs. He gave up four hits and three walks. Cummins took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks over three and one-third innings.

Greenwich 7, Wilton 2

On Sunday in Greenwich, Post 86 went down in defeat again, 7-2.

Travers (2-for-3, run) led the offense, while Kahal was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Ielusic was 1-for-3 at the plate while Walsh (run) and Kyle each had a pair of walks.