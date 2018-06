The Wilton 6B girls lacrosse team finished undefeated (2-0) at the 2018 CONNY Tournament at Yale University on June 10 to win its division.

The team featured the following players: Emily Baer, Grace Bernardini, Vivian Eckert, Molly Hancock, Natalie Hough, Jane Hughes, Sylvia Lenfest, Lindsay Morin, Bridget Murphy, Madeline O’Neill, Sophia O’Neill, Melissa Ongley, Carolyn Palma, Avery Pettit, Isabella Ray and Amelia Tomas.