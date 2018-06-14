Danbury line buses will substitute for trains

Metro-North will provide substitute bus service between Danbury and South Norwalk for select trains Friday night, June 15, and all day, Saturday and Sunday, June 16 and 17.

Buses will operate up to 20 minutes earlier than scheduled trains, according to a press release from the rail line. Riders will be able to transfer to a train in South Norwalk.

Customers are advised to check local or express bus service to the destination while boarding.

The substitute service is being used to allow for track work on the Danbury branch line.

For full details and schedule, see http://web.mta.info/mnr/pdf/DanburyBusingJune2018Layout1.pdf.