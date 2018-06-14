Wilton travel soccer scoreboard

Wilton Soccer Association teams had the following results in recent travel soccer action:

Girls travel

UNDER-9

Darien 5, Wilton White 0

Wilton had a tough loss against Darien on Sunday, June 10, but they played admirably and as a great team. Darien began scoring early in the first half, including penalty kicks. However, this did not stop Wilton offensively or defensively. Liesel Schmauch had some great catches and stops as goalie. Ashley Pencu, Abigail Philippon and Gabby Torres had great plays and kept the ball in play with consistent attempts to control of the ball. Both Isabella and Sofia Rios Rios were great defenders, preventing many attempts by Darien to regain control of the ball. Greyson O’Donnell and Gabby Ray had many amazing attempts at goal, making it a nail-biter of a game.

In the second half, Wilton came back onto the pitch enthusiastic, with renewed energy and was able to hold Darien to only one goal. Coach Matt Jessop kept the girls on their toes with great plays. Harper Crawford, Gabby Torres and Liesel Schmauch never stopped with their attempts at controlling the ball and attempts at goal. Defense by the Rios twins was helpful in keeping Darien at bay. Mia Timnev’s had many great stops at the goal and was quick to get the goal back in play to her teammates.

Wilton U-9 (2010) 3, Weston 1

The Wilton U-9 (2010) girls team played an amazing game on June 4 against Weston, ending in a 3-1 win. Both teams were poised and showed strong continuous effort and endurance. Wilton’s Savannah Quick scored early in the match to put Wilton ahead. The first half ended with Wilton in the lead. Strong performance, drive and fancy footwork by Harper Pattillo, Leianna Cross and Brynn Grosso enabled the offense to keep pressuring Weston’s goal.

Wilton continued to dominate the second half. Katerina Cross passed to Juliet DeStefano for goal number two, and a throw-in from Jacquelyn Coppola to Kate Jackson finished out the Wilton scoring. While Weston came back late in the second half with a goal, strong defense from Olivia Edwards, Ria Kurien, Audrey Burton and Abby Deane sealed Wilton’s victory.

Boys travel

UNDER-9

New Canaan 4, Wilton Blue 2

Wilton Blue suffered a 4-2 loss at Merwin Meadows against New Canaan on June 3. New Canaan got off to a quick start, going up 2-0 in the early minutes of the game. But the Warriors answered back, with a powerful goal by Gavin Levenherz, set up by strong attacking pressure from Giacomo De Paola. For the remainder of the first half Wilton held strong, led by goalkeeper Conor Filip and defenders Liam Backman, Mario Coppola, and Jack Mulfinger. Before the halftime whistle Wilton leveled the game with a beautiful left-footed strike by Jake Albanese.

In the second half, New Canaan scored early again, but Wilton kept up the pressure throughout with coach Ritesh Mistry directing the team. De Paola played strong in goal, with Backman, Albanese and Filip on defense. Caio Thakur and Joshua Comiskey worked tirelessly to push the ball down the field, and Sean Kaliski and Ryan Vermeulen had great attempts on goal. Despite their efforts, the Warriors were scoreless in the second half and New Canaan tacked on one more goal to win by two.