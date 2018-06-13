Wilton Parks and Rec offers summer camps

Wilton Parks and Recreation is offering a number of summer camps and programs this summer. Some camps begin June 25. For details, visit wiltonparksandrec.org.

Cool Tots Camp offers weekly sessions for children ages 3 to 6.

Camp Looper is open to boys and girls entering kindergarten through eighth grade in the fall. Daily and weekly activities include sports, arts and crafts, swimming, field trips, special events, entertainers and more.

Merwin Meadow passes & 4th of July passes are available to purchase at the office or by filling out the brochure form and submitting payment.

Mike Garrity’s Fundamentals is offered to children from first to fourth grade.

Jr. Warrior Volleyball Camp is offered to girls entering sixth through eighth grade.

Flag Football Camp is offered to children entering third through eighth grade.

Warrior Basketball Camp is offered to girls entering fourth to ninth grade.

Nova Speed camp is offered to children ages 10 to 17.

Warrior Basketball Camp is offered to boys entering fourth to ninth grade.

Performing Arts program is offered to boys and girls ages 6 to 12.

Gym Class Heroes is offered to boys and girls in first through third grade.

IST Baseball Camp is offered for ages 6 to 15.

CT Soccer Network Soccer Camp is offered to children ages 3 to 14.

Total Play Multi Sports Camp is offered to children ages 5 to 11.

Bricks 4 Kidz Camp is offered to children entering kindergarten to fifth grade.

Live Action & Lego Flix camp is offered for children ages 7 to 13.

Soccer Extreme Camp is offered to children ages 5 to 14.

Fairfield County Basketball School is offered for boys and girls entering first through ninth grade.

Squirts Lacrosse and Soccer Camp is offered to children ages 3 to 5.

Total Squirts Multi Sports Camp is offered to children ages 3 to 5.

Your Best Chess Summer Camp is offered to children entering kindergarten to eighth grade.

YES Soccer Camp is offered to children ages 3 to 14.

Summer Climbing Adventure Camp is offered to boys and girls entering sixth to eighth grade.

Middlebrook P.E. Camp is offered to boys and girls entering sixth grade.

IST Baseball Summer Series is offered to children ages 5 to 7.

Challenger Soccer Camp is offered to children ages 3 to 16.

Drobots Drone Camp is offered to children entering first through eighth grade.

Blue Theory Fitness is offered to adults ages 18 and up.

Hands on Science Camp is offered to children entering first through third grade.

Summer Athletic Conditioning Camp is offered to boys and girls ages 11 to 17.

HS Weight Training is offered to boys entering ninth to 12th grade.