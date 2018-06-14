Summer’s not always fun

With summer vacation on the horizon, family routines change and children’s behavior with it. The National Alliance on Mental Illness Child and Adolescent Network offers a support group for parents of children, ages 18 and under, with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues.

The group, which is led by certified volunteers, will meet Monday, June 18, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., in the G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street. Information: Beth, 203-984-0123 or [email protected] or Vanessa at 203-970-4130 or [email protected].