Mrs. Churchill

Winston Churchill is one of those names in the history books known by just about everyone. Yet he did not lead his country through World War II and beyond alone. One of those closest to him was his wife, Clementine, of whom little has been known until recently.

Published in 2015, Clementine: The Life of Mrs. Winston Churchill by Sonia Purnell is the latest selection of Booked for Lunch, a history reading group that will meet Friday, June 22, from 12:30 to 1:30, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

Clementine Churchill’s life was overshadowed by her famous husband, with the only existing biography written by her daughter. That was until Purnell undertook extensive research into her life, revealing, among other things, how she was instrumental in softening Franklin Roosevelt’s initial dislike of her husband and paving the way for Britain’s close relationship with America. It also provides a surprising account of Clementine’s relationship with Eleanor Roosevelt and their differing approaches to the war effort.

