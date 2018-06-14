Roundabout group forms

Belden Hill Roundabout, a closed group, has formed on Facebook for the benefit of neighbors concerned about the proposed roundabout for the intersection of Route 106 and Belden Hill Road.

The group was formed to communicate information and create a dialogue for residents concerned about the state Department of Transportation possibly creating the roundabout, according to the group’s announcement.

As of June 4, there were 48 members.

David Cristini is listed as the moderator.

“I put together the group to connect the Belden Hill neighborhood to make sure they were informed of the proposed DOT changes and the potential impact it would have on both increasing even more volume on Belden Hill and the physical impact to the local neighborhood,” Cristini said in an email, when asked about the group.

He said he wanted a quick way to communicate information, thoughts, and opinions about what the DOT is suggesting and how it would impact those who live in the proposed area and travel it frequently.