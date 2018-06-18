Networking event offers a look at medical offices

As a new member of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, and with a desire to play a greater role within the community, Stamford Health will join with the Chamber in offering a Business After Hours event on Thursday, June 21, from 5:30 to 7.

The offices at 372 Danbury Road include both Stamford Health Medical Group and services provided by Stamford Health. The medical group is a partnership of local primary care physicians, healthcare specialists and Stamford Hospital.

The Business After Hours, which offers Chamber members and prospective members the opportunity to network among one another, will offer the added opportunity to meet with a number of physicians practicing in Wilton. Guests will also be able to tour the facility.

The medical group’s primary care and OB/GYN practice moved into 372 Danbury Road in November 2016. The 14,000-square-foot space was a big move up from the 3,000 square feet the group previously leased at 396 Danbury Road.

“There was a need for primary care,” Dr. Rod Acosta, president and CEO of Stamford Health Medical Group, told The Bulletin when asked about the move. “The internists were very busy and patients were constantly calling for appointments.

“Once we brought in primary care, there was a need for other specialists” such as breast surgery, orthopedics, cardiology, podiatry, endocrinology and medical oncology, he said. Now there are three primary care physicians and the group will soon add an advanced practice provider to offer after-hours and weekend walk-in care.

Acosta said the group wanted to offer the after hours event because “we are interested in being part of the community … making connections with the patients, the town, and other businesses.

“We think it’s a beautiful area,” he continued. “I think there is a need for more primary care and specialty care … the patients have been great, the people have been great, and we want the relationship to grow.”

Some of the services people may see when touring the facility include general exam rooms, a lab draw station, cardiac testing, and imaging suites for mammography, bone density, ultrasound and x-ray.

The cost to attend is $30 for Chamber members, $40 for future members. RSVP: 203-762-0567 or [email protected].