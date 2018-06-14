Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Paint it Up!, Friday, June 15, 11-12:30, Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available; $5 fee. For adults 18 and over. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Day, Saturday, June 16, 10-4, Merwin Meadows, Lovers Lane. A town celebration with face painting, music, tug-of-war, sack races, inflatable bouncing, barbeque, volleyball games, cornhole games, swimming, and a fencing demonstration by Fencing for Everyone. Free with proof of residency.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, Saturday, June 16, 2-4:30, Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Loop Cleanup, Sunday, June 17, 9:30-11. The Norwalk River Valley Trail is holding a Father’s Day cleanup to push back invasive vegetation. One team of volunteers will begin at the trailhead on Route 7 across from the commuter lot; a second will start at the Autumn Ridge parking lot. RSVP to Charlie Taney at [email protected]

Parent Support Group, Monday, June 18, 10-11:30, G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street. For parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. Free, presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN). Information: Beth at 203-984-0123 or [email protected] or visit namisouthwestct.com.

Author Talk, Tuesday, June 19, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Lee Mandel discusses his book, Sterling Hayden’s Wars. The book recounts the actor’s life, custody battles which included kidnapping his four children, alcohol and substance abuse, depression, his work in the OSS, and his Communist Party sympathies. Hayden lived in Wilton in 1968. Q&A, books available for purchase and signing. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Booked for Lunch, Friday, June 22, 12:30-1:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. The selection this time is Clementine: The Life of Mrs. Winston Churchill, by Sonia Purnell. Bring lunch, beverage and dessert provided. Free, register: [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.

Victory Garden Workshop, Saturday, June 23, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6-12 will learn about victory gardens during World War II and plant seedlings in the historical society’s victory garden. They will also help prepare a snack. Members: $10/child, $25/family; non-members: $15/child, $35/family. Register: [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, June 25, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Ellen Mueller will show her work that focuses on the complications of living in a capitalist society. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Business Seminar, Tuesday, June 26, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The library, SCORE, and Chamber of Commerce present a seminar focusing on creating an effective business plan. Sponsored by The Wilton Bulletin. Free, registration required: fairfieldcounty.score.org or call 203-831-0065.

Wilton History You Didn’t Know, Thursday, June 28, 12:30-1:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Historian Bob Russell will give a talk on little-known facts about Wilton such as Dr. J. Edward Turner’s hospital for female inebriates and opium eaters, and Connecticut’s first counterfeiter. Light lunch included. Free to members, $10 for non-members. Register: [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.

Summer Music & More Concert, Thursday, June 28, 5-6:30, Wilton Library. Opening the annual concert series is Over Easy, which plays 60s and 70s surfing and British invasion classics. Free, refreshments. No registration. Sponsored by the Village Market.