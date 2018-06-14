Police Log: DUIs, marijuana, stolen wheels and tires

DUI

A 26-year-old Fairfield man was charged with driving under the influence June 10, at 2:31 a.m., after being pulled over on Danbury Road near Ridgefield Road.

Police said Lucas A. Salazar, of 116 Princess Pine Lane, Fairfield, was also charged with failure to drive in the proper lane, failure to obey a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana.

Police said Salazar was seen traveling over the yellow line and failed to stop at a stop sign on Center Street and Ridgefield Road. During the traffic stop, odors of alcohol and marijuana were detected. He did not perform a field sobriety test to standard and a small quantity of pot with two glass smoking bowls were found in the vehicle.

His blood alcohol content was 0.1304. The legal limit is 0.08.

He was released on $260 bond and will appear in court June 19.

DUI

A 25-year-old Norwalk man was charged with driving under the influence June 10 at 10:03 p.m. on Danbury Road near Ridgefield Road after being stopped for a traffic violation.

Police said Gerardo Corona-Villalpando, of 25 Ely Avenue, Norwalk, was seen driving over the center line and making a turn from a non-turn lane.

When he was pulled over, there was an odor of alcohol and he appeared intoxicated. He did not perform a field sobriety test to standard and his blood alcohol level was 0.1894.

He was also charged with failure to drive in the proper lane and operating without a license.

He was released on $260 bond and will appear in court June 21.

Marijuana

A 19-year-old Massachusetts man was charged with possession of nearly an ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia June 7 at 5:40 p.m. on Thunder Lake Road near Tall Oaks Road after being checked for appearing suspicious.

Police said Nicholas L. King, of 19 Vaughan Street, Lakeville, Mass., was released on a promise to appear in court June 19.

The officer who checked his car parked on Tall Oaks Road noticed an odor of marijuana and found just shy of an ounce, as well as some THC oil.

Wheels and tires stolen

Four black 19-inch wheels and four Bridgestone tires were reported stolen off a 2017 Nissan parked in the lot at the Bruce Bennett Nissan dealership sometime overnight June 6 at 978 Danbury Road.

A video review is pending.

The Wilton Police Department responded to three domestic verbal calls during the week of June 5 to June 12.