Letter: Community is invited to next POCD workshop

To the Editors:

As part of the ongoing update of Wilton’s 2019-2029 Plan of Conservation and Development, the Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission would like to invite the public to its next public workshop on Thursday, June 21, at 7 p.m., at Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road, to discuss conservation, preservation and sustainability.

As a reminder, written comments on the plan, workshops or related topics can be submitted by emailing [email protected] or via the Plan of Conservation and Development website at wilton2029.com, where all information, presentations, comments, schedules, surveys and more are available for viewing.

Finally, we encourage everyone to please complete the online survey No. 5 on Wilton Center and Other Villages, available via the Wilton2029.com website or direct link address: https://bit.ly/2t2fpnX. Responses are requested by June 19 for analysis at the next public workshop, but the survey will be kept open.

We look forward to seeing everyone on Thursday, June 21, at 7 p.m. at Trackside.

Scott Lawrence, Chairman

Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission

Wilton, June 12