Police complete torch run for Special Olympics

A group of police officers in jogging shorts ran with a flaming torch under a giant American flag outside town hall June 8 to complete the town’s portion of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut.

It was the 32nd year of the program, which supports Special Olympics athletes in state level competition.

The torch run began at St. Matthews Church, down Wolfpit Road to Horseshoe Road, to River Road, through the Wilton Center, out to Ridgefield Road then south onto Danbury Road, finishing at police headquarters.

Statewide, more than 1,500 local law enforcement officers were expected to participate in the run — along with Special Olympics athletes in some areas — and cover more than 530 miles.

The three-day event, which began June 5, was to conclude at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on June 8 with officers running a final leg onto Jess Dow Field on the University’s campus to light the ceremonial cauldron during opening ceremonies for the 2018 Special Olympics Connecticut Summer Games.

More than 2,400 athletes and Unified Sport® partners were to participate in the games and compete in cycling, swimming, soccer, tennis and track and field throughout the weekend.

In Wilton, sponsors included Cannondale Generators and Fairfield County Bank, Wilton Police Union, Wilton PBA, Anytime Fitness, Gregory and Adams PC, Painted Cookie, Outdoor Sports Center, The Crystal Family, Devan Chevy — Buick of Wilton, Realty Seven, and Wilton Hardware.

Information: soct.org.