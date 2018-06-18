Daycare plan submitted for Route 7

Two small buildings at 213 Danbury Road, which once housed a karate studio and some offices, are proposed to be razed so a child daycare center can be built under a plan submitted to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The plan, by Wilton Partners LLC, doing business as The Learning Experience, calls for an 11,240-square-foot, two-story building on the vacant site.

This use is compliant with the General Business zone, which it is in, and is also compatible with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development, according to applicant. The land involved is 0.795 acres.

According to the Plan of Conservation and Development, the town should explore tools to allow additional business use that is in character with the area, which is from Lambert’s Corner to Cannon Road.

Planning and Zoning discussion on the proposal opened on May 29, where a spokesman for the owner said the center will enroll approximately 149 children, aged six weeks to 6 years, Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Since that meeting, town planners have asked that the applicant consider planting native non-invasive species, rather than the non-native plants that are written into the construction plan.

A public hearing on the proposal will continue June 25.