Route 7 to be resurfaced

A portion of Route 7 will be resurfaced this month, continuing into July.

The project will address the section between Wilton High School and Route 107 in Georgetown, a distance of about three miles.

Milling of the road is tentatively scheduled to begin the night of June 18 and end the morning of June 22.

Paving is tentatively scheduled to begin the night of July 8 and end the morning July 17.

Most of the work will occur during overnight hours. According to Wilton police, specific start and end times are not yet available. Adjustments may be necessary for inclement weather.