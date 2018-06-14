Wilton Day at Merwin Meadows

The Parks and Recreation Department will show off the newly refurbished Merwin Meadows Park Saturday, June 16, with a Wilton Day celebration.

All that is needed for free entry is proof of residency in town.

There will be free activities from 10 to 4.

The fun includes face painting, music, tug-of-war, sack races, a bounce house and slide, barbeque, volleyball games, cornhole games, swimming, and a fencing demonstration by Fencing for Everyone.

According to a press release from Merwin supervisor Brian Lilly, “This is intended to be an annual event and the inspiration was to introduce Merwin Park to the new Wilton residents who may have never been to Merwin Meadows and to reintroduce Merwin to the Wilton residents who may not have been there for a while, so they can see the improvements and changes to the park.”

Those improvements include upgraded and newly painted restrooms, a re-opened women’s changing room, cleaned shower areas, and newly painted benches and handrails.